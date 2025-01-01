Menu
2019 Nissan Qashqai

39,500 KM

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Qashqai

SV AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,500KM
VIN JN1BJ1CR8KW332759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 51338
  • Mileage 39,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Rear Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Music and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Nissan Qashqai include:

Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
USB Input
Blindspot Sensors
Rear View Camera
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Push Button Start
Remote Start
Lane Departure Warning
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 51338

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Sunroof

Comfort

Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

