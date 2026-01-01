$13,950+ taxes & licensing
2019 Nissan Qashqai
SV AWD | Sunroof | Heated Seats | BSM | CarPlay
2019 Nissan Qashqai
SV AWD | Sunroof | Heated Seats | BSM | CarPlay
Location
Autorama
1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
416-739-7262
Certified
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # RC557
- Mileage 139,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $15,950 Finance Price: $13,950
Clean CarFax. 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels | Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | Power sliding glass sunroof | Premium fabric seating surfaces | 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat | Heated front seats | Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel | 7-inch touchscreen display | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | Nissan Safety Shield 360 | Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection | Rear Intelligent Emergency Braking | Blind Spot Warning | Rear Cross Traffic Alert | Lane Departure Warning with Intelligent Lane Intervention | High Beam Assist | Dual-zone automatic climate control | Nissan Intelligent Key with push-button ignition | Remote engine start | Rearview camera | Rear parking sensors | Bluetooth connectivity. 2.0L 4-cylinder engine (141HP) with Xtronic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). Smooth Eco Comfort. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. All credits approved the same day. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
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Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999. Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.———————————————————————————Vehicle Review
The 2019 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD is an exceptionally nimble, highly efficient, and remarkably practical subcompact SUV that delivers outstanding versatility for your daily drive. Navigating the streets of the GTA is a total breeze thanks to its compact footprint, urban-focused styling, and smart 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels. Inside the surprisingly accommodating and flexible cabin, the SV trim keeps you relaxed year-round with premium fabric seating, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel alongside heated front seats to effortlessly tackle freezing Ontario winters. Staying seamlessly connected on the go is simple thanks to the intuitive 7-inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Powered by a reliable 2.0L 4-cylinder engine producing 141 horsepower, paired with a smooth Xtronic CVT and Nissan's Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, the Qashqai delivers an agile, secure, and remarkably fuel-saving driving experience. Complete with the convenience of remote engine start and the comprehensive Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite—including Blind Spot Warning and Lane Departure Warning—this highly practical crossover offers unmatched value, security, and everyday convenience. We have a wide selection of used Nissan vehicles to help you choose.————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
- Prices exclude HST and licensing.
- Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
- Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
- All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
- Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.
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