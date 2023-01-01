Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

36,233 KM

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

S w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
  • Listing ID: 10150575
  • Stock #: 19661
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV4KC740435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,233 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #R1911 as of 05/15/2019. Has an active recall with code #R22C8 as of 02/17/2022.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Rearview monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Blind spot warning
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
AM/FM/CD Audio System
Power Heated Door Mirrors
7” Touchscreen Display
2nd Row Split Folding Bench Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

647-559-3297

