2019 Nissan Rogue

18,400 KM

Details

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

SL w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Intelligent Cruise, A/C

2019 Nissan Rogue

SL w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Intelligent Cruise, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

18,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10436580
  • Stock #: 21685
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV5KC837840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Convenience

Intelligent Cruise Control

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Rearview monitor
Rear sonar system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Leather Appointed Seats
Power Panoramic Moonroof
Blind spot warning
power driver seat with lumbar support
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Steering Assist
AM/FM/CD Audio System
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Nissan Intelligent Key with Push Button Ignition
Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control
Remote Engine Start System
Intelligent Around View Monitor
Power Heated Door Mirrors
7” Touchscreen Display
2nd Row Split Folding Bench Seat
Power Front-Passenger’s Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

