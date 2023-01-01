2019 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 , 4 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10436580

10436580 Stock #: 21685

21685 VIN: 5N1AT2MV5KC837840

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 18,400 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Roof Rails Power Liftgate Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Interior Navigation HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Intelligent Cruise Control Safety Lane Departure Warning Rearview monitor Rear sonar system Rear Cross Traffic Alert Additional Features BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM Leather Appointed Seats Power Panoramic Moonroof Blind spot warning power driver seat with lumbar support Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Steering Assist AM/FM/CD Audio System Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Nissan Intelligent Key with Push Button Ignition Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control Remote Engine Start System Intelligent Around View Monitor Power Heated Door Mirrors 7” Touchscreen Display 2nd Row Split Folding Bench Seat Power Front-Passenger’s Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.