Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 04/22/2023 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2019 Nissan Rogue

95,923 KM

Details Description Features

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Intelligent Cruise, A/C

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Intelligent Cruise, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

95,923KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV3KC739339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,923 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Roof Rails
Panoramic Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Convenience

Intelligent Cruise Control

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Rearview monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Blind spot warning
power driver seat with lumbar support
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
AM/FM/CD Audio System
Nissan Intelligent Key with Push Button Ignition
Remote Engine Start System
Power Heated Door Mirrors
7” Touchscreen Display
2nd Row Split Folding Bench Seat

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Nissan Rogue