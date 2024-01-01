$21,490+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD w/ Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,600KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV4KC821063
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 53,600 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Heated Door Mirrors, 7 Touchscreen Display, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Nissan Rogue include:
Power Heated Door Mirrors
7 Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
Heated Front Seats
Blind Spot Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 38747
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Convenience
Intelligent Cruise Control
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Rear sonar system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
Blind spot warning
Steering Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Remote Engine Start System
Intelligent Around View Monitor
MOTION ACTIVATED LIFTGATE
Power Heated Door Mirrors
7” Touchscreen Display
Nissan Intelligent Key w/ Push Button Ignition
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2019 Nissan Rogue