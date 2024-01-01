Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Heated Door Mirrors, 7 Touchscreen Display, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Nissan Rogue include:<br> <br>Power Heated Door Mirrors<br>7 Touchscreen Display<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Bluetooth<br>Rearview Camera<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Blind Spot Warning<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 38747

2019 Nissan Rogue

53,600 KM

Details Description Features

$21,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD w/ Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD w/ Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11865355
  2. 11865355
  3. 11865355
  4. 11865355
  5. 11865355
  6. 11865355
  7. 11865355
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
53,600KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV4KC821063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 53,600 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Heated Door Mirrors, 7 Touchscreen Display, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Nissan Rogue include:

Power Heated Door Mirrors
7 Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
Heated Front Seats
Blind Spot Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 38747

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Intelligent Cruise Control

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Rear sonar system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Blind spot warning
Steering Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Remote Engine Start System
Intelligent Around View Monitor
MOTION ACTIVATED LIFTGATE
Power Heated Door Mirrors
7” Touchscreen Display
Nissan Intelligent Key w/ Push Button Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD w/ Premium Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD w/ Premium Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 82,593 KM $33,590 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda CR-V Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Honda CR-V Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 28,000 KM $32,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 46,550 KM $22,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Rogue