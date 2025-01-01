Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Climate Control, Bluetooth Music, Touchscreen Display and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Front Heated Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Rear View Camera<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 75075

2019 Nissan Rogue

42,350 KM

$20,490

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
42,350KM
VIN 5N1AT2MT2KC733630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 75075
  • Mileage 42,350 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Climate Control, Bluetooth Music, Touchscreen Display and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Blindspot Sensors
Rear View Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Front heated seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Bluetooth Music

