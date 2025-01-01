$20,490+ taxes & licensing
2019 Nissan Rogue
S w/ Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam, Climate Control
2019 Nissan Rogue
S w/ Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam, Climate Control
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
42,350KM
VIN 5N1AT2MT2KC733630
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 75075
- Mileage 42,350 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Climate Control, Bluetooth Music, Touchscreen Display and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Blindspot Sensors
Rear View Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 75075
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Front heated seats
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Bluetooth Music
2019 Nissan Rogue