2019 Nissan Rogue

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599

$27,400 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 5 3 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 58,538 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Push Button Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

