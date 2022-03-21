$27,491+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,491
+ taxes & licensing
Sherway Nissan
416-239-1217
2019 Nissan Rogue
2019 Nissan Rogue
S ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE TRADE WITH ONLY 20453.
Location
Sherway Nissan
1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5
416-239-1217
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,491
+ taxes & licensing
20,453KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8802905
- Stock #: P6428
- VIN: 5N1AT2MT4KC823829
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # P6428
- Mileage 20,453 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Sherway Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Sherway Nissan
Primary
1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5