2019 Nissan Rogue

20,453 KM

Details Features

$27,491

+ tax & licensing
Sherway Nissan

416-239-1217

S ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE TRADE WITH ONLY 20453.

Location

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

20,453KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8802905
  • Stock #: P6428
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT4KC823829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # P6428
  • Mileage 20,453 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

