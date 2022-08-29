2019 Nissan Rogue

$26,450 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9145390

9145390 Stock #: 11886

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11886

Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Back-Up Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Digital clock Inside Hood Release glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Rear cupholder Digital/Analog Display Seating Heated Seats Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Center Arm Rest Steering Wheel Control No accident Voice Command Driver Side Airbag LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST COLLISION PREVENTION Full Carpet floor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.