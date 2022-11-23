Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

83,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,450

+ tax & licensing
$24,450

+ taxes & licensing

AUTORAMA

866-727-6298

2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV | AWD | Backup Cam | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV | AWD | Backup Cam | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

Location

AUTORAMA

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

866-727-6298

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,450

+ taxes & licensing

83,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9402190
  • Stock #: 516xx516
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MVXKC733134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Roomy interior and fuel efficient! Clean CarFax - Financing for All Credit types - Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery . Comes with: All Wheel Drive l Panoroof l Backup Camera l Heated Seats | Bluetooth . Excellent Ride & Handling - Spacious Seating. Trades are Welcome. Looking for Financing? Get pre-approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our online Finance Application: https://www.autorama.ca/financing/ We will be happy to match you with the right car and the right lender. At AUTORAMA, all of our vehicles are Hand-picked, go through a 100-point inspection and are detailed corner to corner. We showcase over 250 high quality used cars in our Indoor Showroom, so feel free to visit us - rain or shine! To schedule a Test Drive, call us at 866-283-8293 Today! Pick your car, Pick your payment, Drive it home. Autorama ~ Better Quality, Better Value, Better Cars.

 


Financing – Need financing? We offer rates as low as 5.99% with $0 Down and No Payment for 3 Months options (O.A.C).  Our experienced Finance Team works with major banks and lenders to get you approved for a car loan with the lowest rate and most flexible term.

 

_______________________________________________

 

Price - Our price based on financing only. We offer high quality vehicles at lowest price. No haggle, No hassle, No admin or hidden fee. Just our best price first! Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional $795. If not Certified and E-tested, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, and exporting purchasers.

 

_______________________________________________

 

Trade - Have a trade? We pay Top Dollars for your trade and take any year and model! Bring your trade in for free appraisal.  

 

_______________________________________________

 

AUTORAMA - Largest indoor used car dealership in Toronto with over 250 high quality used vehicles to choose from - Located at 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8. View our inventory: https://www.autorama.ca/

 

_______________________________________________

 

Community – Our community matters to us. We make a difference one car at a time through our Care to Share Program (Free Cars for People in Need!). See our Care to share page for more info.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

AUTORAMA

AUTORAMA

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

