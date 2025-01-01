$14,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Sentra
S w/ Rearview Cam, Climate Control, Cruise Control
2019 Nissan Sentra
S w/ Rearview Cam, Climate Control, Cruise Control
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,560KM
VIN 3N1AB7AP2KY277893
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 93,560 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Touchscreen Display, Cruise Control, 12V Outlet and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Nissan Sentra include:
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
USB Input
Rear View Camera
Climate Control
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 53793
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Comfort
Climate Control
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Music
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2019 Nissan Sentra