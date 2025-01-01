Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Touchscreen Display, Cruise Control, 12V Outlet and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Nissan Sentra include:<br> <br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>USB Input<br>Rear View Camera<br>Climate Control<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 53793

2019 Nissan Sentra

93,560 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Nissan Sentra

S w/ Rearview Cam, Climate Control, Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle
12547874

2019 Nissan Sentra

S w/ Rearview Cam, Climate Control, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 12547874
  2. 12547874
  3. 12547874
  4. 12547874
  5. 12547874
  6. 12547874
  7. 12547874
  8. 12547874
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
93,560KM
VIN 3N1AB7AP2KY277893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,560 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Touchscreen Display, Cruise Control, 12V Outlet and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Nissan Sentra include:

Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
USB Input
Rear View Camera
Climate Control

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 53793

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2023 Kia Forte5 EX w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Kia Forte5 EX w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 20,000 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Camry HYBRID SE w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2025 Toyota Camry HYBRID SE w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 10,800 KM $42,490 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Bedford, NS
2024 Toyota RAV4 LE 16,272 KM $37,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Nissan Sentra