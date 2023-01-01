2019 Nissan Sentra

$24,899 + taxes & licensing 2 6 , 5 0 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9559237

9559237 Stock #: A20106A

A20106A VIN: 3N1AB7AP7KY392067

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Blue Pearl Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A20106A

Mileage 26,505 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Exterior Heated Exterior Mirrors

