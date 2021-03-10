Menu
2019 Porsche Macan

15,255 KM

Details Description Features

$68,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

PREMUM PLUS, NAV, PANO, CAM, HEATED, VENTED

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

15,255KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6732734
  • Stock #: PC6639
  • VIN: WP1AA2A55KLB09044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6639
  • Mileage 15,255 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 PORSCHE MACAN | AWD | PREMIUM PLUS | NAVIGATION | PANO ROOF | CAMERA | HEATED WINDSHIELD | 20" MACAN TURBO WHEELS | LANE CHANGE ASSIST | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | 360 CAM | ENTRY & DRIVE | AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS | BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | LED HEADLIGHTS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2019 Porsche Macan is featured in a Black exterior complimented by a Beige leather Interior, amazing colour combination. Powered by a 2.0L Turbocharged Inline-4 producing 248 HP and 273lb-ft of Torque. All-Wheel-Drive System provides traction in all conditions, through a smooth Automatic Transmission. As an added option this Macan also comes with 20" Macan Turbo Wheels that look amazing.







This Macan also comes with Premium Plus package that includes 14-Wat Premium Heated and Vented Front Seats, Surround View, Bose Surround Sound System, Lane Chane Assist, PLS+ Lights and more.







7-inch color touchscreen offering intuitive ease of use gives the interior and luxurious look. Navigation System with Voice Command. Backup and 360 Camera will help for tight parking situations. The Lane Change Assist option added as well which will help in driving situations. Huge Panoramic Roof for a skyview in all seasons. Bluetooth enabled this Porsche allows for media file playback which makes it very efficient and easy to control what you want to listen to. Also allowing phone call playback through the surround sound. LED headlights, Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Three Dimensional LED Taillights, Multifunction Sport steering wheel with gearshift paddles, Satellite Radio receiver, electrically folding exterior mirrors, active all-wheel drive with electronic and map-controlled multiplate clutch with Automatic Brake Differential (ABD) and Anti-Slip Regulation (ASR) and Rain Sensor enabled. full-size airbags for the driver and front passenger, and knee airbags for the driver and passengers.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Tinted Glass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
2
LEATHER
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
8
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
HARD DRIVE
trailer stability control
door pockets
Electronic Parking Brake
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Active grille shutters
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust tip color: alloy
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Steering wheel trim: alloy
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Parking sensors: front
Front struts: MacPherson
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Spare tire size: full-size
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Front brake width: 1.18
Painted brake calipers
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Wifi: hotspot
Battery: maintenance-free
Front brake diameter: 13.6
Cargo cover: hard
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Headlights: LED
Rear brake width: 0.87
Lane deviation sensors
Axle ratio: 4.13
variable intermittent
Rear spoiler color: black
Body side moldings: black
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Upholstery accents: faux suede
Window defogger: rear
Watts: 150
Center console trim: leatherette
Steering ratio: 14.3
Interior accents: veneer
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: lock operation
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
auto delay off
reclining
maintenance status
maintenance due
voice operated
with washer
self-leveling
vehicle location
two 12V
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Infotainment screen size: 10.9 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.8 in.

