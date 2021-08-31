Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Porsche Macan

19,352 KM

Details Description Features

$67,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$67,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2019 Porsche Macan

2019 Porsche Macan

AWD, 248 HP, HEATED / COOLED SEATS, PANO, NAV, CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Porsche Macan

AWD, 248 HP, HEATED / COOLED SEATS, PANO, NAV, CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 7992042
  2. 7992042
  3. 7992042
  4. 7992042
  5. 7992042
  6. 7992042
  7. 7992042
Contact Seller

$67,800

+ taxes & licensing

19,352KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7992042
  • Stock #: PC7709
  • VIN: WP1AA2A50KLB03216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7709
  • Mileage 19,352 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 PORSCHE MACAN | 248HP | 2.0 L Turbo I4| ALCANTARA LEATHER SEATS | 8 WAY POWER SEATS | HEATED MIRRORS | PARK ASSIST | PANO SUNROOF | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | HEATED VENTED SEATS | PORSCHE ACTIVE SAFE | ACTIVE ALL WHEEL DRIVE | 10 SPEAKER SYSTEM | WIFI HOTSPOT | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | SUNROOF | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS IN FRONT | 20-INCH WHEELS |CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2019 Porsche Macan Turbo comes packed with the speed, handling and engaging driving character one would rightfully expect from the maker of the 911 and Cayenne. The turbocharged 2.0-liter I4 has 248 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque, which is more than enough power you'll find in a small luxury crossover SUV. It has a launch-controlled 0-60 time of 4.4 seconds, which makes the Macan Turbo the undisputed quickest compact crossover you can buy. It has a quick-shifting automated transmission as standard (Porsche's PDK), just like on the automaker's sports cars. This Macan comes in White Exterior with Black Leather Alcantara Interior.







Features include a Power Liftgate, Heated and Vented Front Seats, Bluetooth connectivity, a 7-inch Touchscreen and an 11-speaker audio system. The Macan adds LED foglights, full leather upholstery, , memory power front sport seats with memory settings, and a navigation system.







The 2019 Macan comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a knee airbag for each front passenger. Optional safety features include front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, and lane departure warning. It has an exceptionally well-crafted cabin, and the interior materials have an upscale look and feel, reflecting modern Porsche design themes. Buy in comfort knowing this is a Clean Carfax Vehicle!















WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Tinted Glass
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Active grille shutters
Cruise Control
Compass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Ambient Lighting
Drive mode selector
Trip Odometer
Phone
HD Radio
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic Parking Brake
Rear
3
2
LEATHER
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
8
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
HARD DRIVE
trailer stability control
door pockets
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust tip color: alloy
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Steering wheel trim: alloy
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Parking sensors: front
Front struts: MacPherson
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Spare tire size: full-size
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Front brake width: 1.18
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Wifi: hotspot
Battery: maintenance-free
Front brake diameter: 13.6
Cargo cover: hard
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Headlights: LED
Rear brake width: 0.87
Lane deviation sensors
Axle ratio: 4.13
variable intermittent
Rear spoiler color: black
Body side moldings: black
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Upholstery accents: faux suede
Window defogger: rear
Watts: 150
Center console trim: leatherette
Steering ratio: 14.3
Interior accents: veneer
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: lock operation
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
auto delay off
reclining
maintenance status
maintenance due
voice operated
with washer
self-leveling
vehicle location
two 12V
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Infotainment screen size: 10.9 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.8 in.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2019 Subaru WRX STI ...
 34,654 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Passport ...
 42,688 KM
$42,800 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Rang...
 44,534 KM
$62,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory