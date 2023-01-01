Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

108,775 KM

Details Description Features

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, UConnect 4, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, UConnect 4, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
108,775KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10272531
  • Stock #: 20467
  • VIN: 1C6RRFFG8KN870225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 108,775 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
remote start
Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
8.4" Touchscreen

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Remote USB Port

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Rear windows defroster
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
UConnect 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2023 Hyundai Elantra...
 13,249 KM
$40,590 + tax & lic
2022 Subaru Outback ...
 13,809 KM
$39,990 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Corolla ...
 16,337 KM
$32,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory