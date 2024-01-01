Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Brake Assist , Electronic Stability Control , Ready Alert Braking and more!<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Ram 1500 include:<br> <br>Brake Assist<br>Electronic Stability Control<br>Ready Alert Braking<br>Hill Start Assist<br>Traction Control<br>Electronic Roll Mitigation<br>Trailer Sway Control<br>Rain Brake Support<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 39353

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,500KM
VIN 1C6SRFLT0KN814590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Brake Assist , Electronic Stability Control , Ready Alert Braking and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Ram 1500 include:

Brake Assist
Electronic Stability Control
Ready Alert Braking
Hill Start Assist
Traction Control
Electronic Roll Mitigation
Trailer Sway Control
Rain Brake Support

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39353

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection
Electronic roll mitigation
Front & rear park assist
Rain brake support
Ready alert braking

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Hill start assist
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Power Front Seats
12" Touchscreen

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Trailer Sway Control
Power folding side mirrors

Additional Features

PARK VIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA
Remote proximity keyless entry
115V Power Outlet
Single Disc Remote CD Player
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
LED BED LIGHTING
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Uconnect 4c
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Auto-Dimming Driver's Side Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

2019 Honda Civic EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Moonroof
2019 Honda Civic EX 115,000 KM $20,490
2022 Honda CR-V Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Moonroof
2022 Honda CR-V Sport AWD 37,432 KM $33,990
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

