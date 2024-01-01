$41,990+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Rebel Crew Cab 4X4 Uconnect 4C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$41,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,500KM
VIN 1C6SRFLT0KN814590
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 71,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Brake Assist , Electronic Stability Control , Ready Alert Braking and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Ram 1500 include:
Brake Assist
Electronic Stability Control
Ready Alert Braking
Hill Start Assist
Traction Control
Electronic Roll Mitigation
Trailer Sway Control
Rain Brake Support
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39353
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection
Electronic roll mitigation
Front & rear park assist
Rain brake support
Ready alert braking
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Hill start assist
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Power Front Seats
12" Touchscreen
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Trailer Sway Control
Power folding side mirrors
Additional Features
PARK VIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA
Remote proximity keyless entry
115V Power Outlet
Single Disc Remote CD Player
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
LED BED LIGHTING
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Uconnect 4c
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Auto-Dimming Driver's Side Mirror
2019 RAM 1500