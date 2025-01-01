$26,990+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Big Horn Crew Cab 4x4 w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
158,141KM
VIN 1C6SRFFT6KN527881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 54529
- Mileage 158,141 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Ram 1500 include:
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Remote Start
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Exterior
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
