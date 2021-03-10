Menu
2019 RAM 1500

63,230 KM

Details

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Quality Motors

416-264-1300

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box

2019 RAM 1500

4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box

Location

Toronto Quality Motors

3293 Lawrence Ave East, Toronto, ON M1H 1A5

416-264-1300

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

63,230KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6727484
  Stock #: 692334
  VIN: 1C6RR7FG0KS692334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,230 KM

Vehicle Description

comings soon 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Quality Motors

Toronto Quality Motors

3293 Lawrence Ave East, Toronto, ON M1H 1A5

416-264-1300

416-264-1300

416-838-2642 / 416-264-4378
