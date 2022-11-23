Menu
2019 RAM 1500

43,412 KM

Details Description Features

$48,690

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 RAM 1500

Rebel Crew Cab 4X4 W/ CarPlay, Pano Sunroof, Navigation

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$48,690

+ taxes & licensing

43,412KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9344026
  • Stock #: 15889
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLTXKN812121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 15889
  • Mileage 43,412 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
BACKUP CAMERA
Rain Sensing Wipers
Trailer Sway Control
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Navigation
Parking Sensors
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Detection
Alpine Speakers
LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP
Luxury Leather-Faced Front Bucket Seats
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF
Cross Path Detection
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Leather & Sound Group - Alpine
Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Uconnect 4C W/ 12" Touchscreen Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

