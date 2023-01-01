Menu
2019 RAM 1500

37,231 KM

Details Description Features

$41,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

Big Horn Quad Cab 4X4 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Uconnect 4

Big Horn Quad Cab 4X4 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Uconnect 4

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

37,231KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9996692
  • Stock #: 18839
  • VIN: 1C6RRFBG2KN878083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,231 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat
12v power outlet

Safety

Brake Assist
BACKUP CAMERA
Hill start assist
Rain brake support

Interior

remote start
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote USB Port

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Rear Power Sliding Window

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Navigation
Aux input
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
UConnect 4
8.4-INCH TOUCHSCREEN
Heated Power-Folding Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

