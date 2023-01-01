2019 RAM 1500 Classic

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10086219

10086219 Stock #: PC9357

PC9357 VIN: 1C6RR7KG4KS691242

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat

Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC9357

Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Interior Cruise Control Front air conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Media / Nav / Comm 2 Radio: AM/FM Seating Upholstery: Vinyl Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Active grille shutters Additional Features Rear 3 sun visors digital odometer auto on/off Braking Assist trailer stability control Auxiliary Oil Cooler speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Jack 4 range Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Rear seat type: bench Side airbags: front Steering wheel: tilt Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Auxiliary audio input: USB Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension type: multi-link Tire type: all season Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Spare wheel type: steel Power outlet(s): 12V front Front struts Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Rear brake diameter: 13.8 One-touch windows: 2 Antenna type: mast Camera system: rearview Rear suspension classification: solid live axle Armrests: front center Floor material: carpet Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Front suspension type: short and long arm Wheels: aluminum Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Crumple zones: front Front air conditioning zones: single Seatbelt warning sensor: front Spare tire size: full-size Assist handle: front Emergency locking retractors: front Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Power door locks: anti-lockout Battery: maintenance-free Power windows: safety reverse 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo Total speakers: 6 Emissions: 50 state Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas Mirror color: black Steering wheel trim: urethane 4WD type: part time Axle ratio: 3.21 Dash trim: simulated alloy Pickup bed light Tailgate: removable Front brake width: 1.1 Battery rating: 730 CCA Turns lock-to-lock: 3.5 Rear brake width: 0.87 Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Front brake diameter: 13.2 Alternator: 160 amps Rearview monitor: in mirror halogen Rear seat folding: folds up Bumper detail: rear step Steering ratio: 19.1 Trailer wiring: 4-pin License plate bracket: front Instrument cluster screen size: 3.5 in. Infotainment screen size: 3 in. Rearview mirror: manual day/night multi-function maintenance due low oil level auto-locking under rear seats 7-pin quad headlights body-color surround 8-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer Cargo area floor mat: rubber/vinyl POWERTRAIN HOUR METER

