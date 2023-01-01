Menu
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

43,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Express, TRADESMAN, 4WD, CAM, UCONNECT, BLUETOOTH

Location

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

43,000KM
Used
  • Stock #: PC9357
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KG4KS691242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 RAM 1500 TRADESMAN | 3.6L 6 | 4WD | CREW CAB 5.5FT | 305HP | DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL | UCONNECT 8.4" TOUCHSCREEN INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM | REARVIEW CAMERA | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | POWER SEATS | SIRIUS XM | TOW/HAUL | CRUISE CONTROL | MEDIA PLAYER | SATELLITE RADIO | POWER MIRRORS | STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS | AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT | CRUISE CONTROL | KEYLESS ENTRY | LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | ANTI-LOCK 4-WHEEL DISC BRAKES | CLEAN CARFAX







The Dodge Ram 1500 Tradesman has the basic requirements more than covered. The V6 is a impressive performer, the chassis is well suited to heavy work and the Ram's cabin is a class leader in terms of design, ergonomics and materials. This Ram features a White exterior finish and a Black interior. The Ram 1500 powertrain employs a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.







Hauling and driving are the strong suits of the Ram, with a stiff chassis and rear coil suspension providing a better, more controlled ride than its competitors and better than any previous Dodge truck.







Standard safety equipment on the 2019 Ram 1500 includes four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, hill-start assist, trailer-sway control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control

Interior

Cruise Control
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Power Options

Power

Media / Nav / Comm

2
Radio: AM/FM

Seating

Upholstery: Vinyl

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Active grille shutters

Additional Features

Rear
3
sun visors
digital odometer
auto on/off
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Jack
4
range
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel: tilt
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Auxiliary audio input: USB
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Tire type: all season
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Rear brake diameter: 13.8
One-touch windows: 2
Antenna type: mast
Camera system: rearview
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Wheels: aluminum
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Spare tire size: full-size
Assist handle: front
Emergency locking retractors: front
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Battery: maintenance-free
Power windows: safety reverse
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Total speakers: 6
Emissions: 50 state
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Mirror color: black
Steering wheel trim: urethane
4WD type: part time
Axle ratio: 3.21
Dash trim: simulated alloy
Pickup bed light
Tailgate: removable
Front brake width: 1.1
Battery rating: 730 CCA
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.5
Rear brake width: 0.87
Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Front brake diameter: 13.2
Alternator: 160 amps
Rearview monitor: in mirror
halogen
Rear seat folding: folds up
Bumper detail: rear step
Steering ratio: 19.1
Trailer wiring: 4-pin
License plate bracket: front
Instrument cluster screen size: 3.5 in.
Infotainment screen size: 3 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
multi-function
maintenance due
low oil level
auto-locking
under rear seats
7-pin
quad headlights
body-color surround
8-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission
Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer
Cargo area floor mat: rubber/vinyl
POWERTRAIN HOUR METER

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

