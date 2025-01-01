Menu
BOX CAP - 5.7L - 4X4 - POWER GROUP - REVERSE CAMERA - DOUBLE CAB - PICTURES COMING SOON!!!

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

191,500 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

BOX CAP*4X4*PWR GROUP*REV-CAM*PICTURES COMING SOON

12406845

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

BOX CAP*4X4*PWR GROUP*REV-CAM*PICTURES COMING SOON

Location

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

647-492-5463

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
191,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT9KS504682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!

BOX CAP - 5.7L - 4X4 - POWER GROUP - REVERSE CAMERA - DOUBLE CAB - PICTURES COMING SOON!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Weston Motors Inc.

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-492-5463

Weston Motors Inc.

647-492-5463

2019 RAM 1500 Classic