$27,590+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Subaru ASCENT
Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Tri-Zone A/C
2019 Subaru ASCENT
Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Tri-Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
58,575KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4S4WMADD2K3440056
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 58,575 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Hill Descent Control, EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, Heated Front Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Subaru Ascent include:
Hill Descent Control
EyeSight Driver Assist Technology
Heated Front Seats
USB Ports
Panoramic Sunroof
Tri-Zone A/C
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36279
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Hill Descent Control, EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, Heated Front Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Subaru Ascent include:
Hill Descent Control
EyeSight Driver Assist Technology
Heated Front Seats
USB Ports
Panoramic Sunroof
Tri-Zone A/C
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36279
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Reverse Automatic Braking
Additional Features
Aux input
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
EyeSight driver assist technology
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
8" Infotainment System
Blind Spot Detection w/ Lane Change Assist
Tri-Zone A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 56,200 KM $33,590 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla SE w/ Apple CarPlay, A/C, Rearview Cam 76,068 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof 34,000 KM $36,590 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,590
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2019 Subaru ASCENT