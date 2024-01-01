Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Hill Descent Control, EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, Heated Front Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Subaru Ascent include:

Hill Descent Control
EyeSight Driver Assist Technology
Heated Front Seats
USB Ports
Panoramic Sunroof
Tri-Zone A/C
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 36279

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
58,575KM
VIN 4S4WMADD2K3440056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,575 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Hill Descent Control, EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, Heated Front Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Subaru Ascent include:

Hill Descent Control
EyeSight Driver Assist Technology
Heated Front Seats
USB Ports
Panoramic Sunroof
Tri-Zone A/C
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 36279

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Tailgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Reverse Automatic Braking

Additional Features

Aux input
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
EyeSight driver assist technology
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
8" Infotainment System
Blind Spot Detection w/ Lane Change Assist
Tri-Zone A/C

