Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / LED Headlights, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, 7 Touchscreen and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Subaru BRZ include:<br> <br>LED Headlights<br>Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel<br>7 Touchscreen<br>Proximity Key<br>Navigation<br>Heated Side Mirrors<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Bluetooth<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 32575

2019 Subaru BRZ

61,537 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Subaru BRZ

Sport-Tech w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Front Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru BRZ

Sport-Tech w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
61,537KM
VIN JF1ZCAC16K9601829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,537 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / LED Headlights, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, 7" Touchscreen and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Subaru BRZ include:

LED Headlights
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
7" Touchscreen
Proximity Key
Navigation
Heated Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32575

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
7" Touchscreen

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
Led Headlights
LED Fog Lights
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Brembo Performance Braking System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 w/ Nav, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 w/ Nav, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 60,714 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chrysler 200 C w/ Uconnect, Dual-Zone A/C, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Chrysler 200 C w/ Uconnect, Dual-Zone A/C, Nav 156,600 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 40,675 KM $28,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru BRZ