2019 Subaru Forester

130,000 KM

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Subaru Forester

2019 Subaru Forester

2.5i Convenience w/ Backup Cam, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay

2019 Subaru Forester

2.5i Convenience w/ Backup Cam, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

130,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10163787
  • Stock #: 19805
  • VIN: JF2SKEDC3KH510806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Previously used as rental

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
6.5” Infotainment Touchscreen
USB port/ Auxiliary Input

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

