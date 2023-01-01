Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Subaru Forester

83,503 KM

Details Description Features

$30,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru Forester

2019 Subaru Forester

Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru Forester

Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Sunroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10181895
  2. 10181895
  3. 10181895
  4. 10181895
  5. 10181895
  6. 10181895
  7. 10181895
  8. 10181895
  9. 10181895
  10. 10181895
  11. 10181895
  12. 10181895
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,590

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
83,503KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10181895
  • Stock #: 19899
  • VIN: JF2SKEKC1KH503372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 83,503 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Power Tailgate

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Pre-Collision Braking
Blind-spot detection
High Beam Assist
Reverse Automatic Braking
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
pre-collision throttle management
EyeSight driver assist technology
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection
Proximity Key w/ Push-button Start
Lane Departure and Sway Warning w/ Lane Keep Assist
8” Infotainment Touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2019 Mercedes-Benz C...
 10,114 KM
$42,990 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 44,518 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 79,516 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory