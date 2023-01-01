2019 Subaru Forester

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,590 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 3 , 5 0 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10181895

10181895 Stock #: 19899

19899 VIN: JF2SKEKC1KH503372

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 83,503 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Power Sunroof Power Tailgate Interior Adaptive Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rearview Camera Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Additional Features Paddle Shifters Power Adjustable Driver Seat Pre-Collision Braking Blind-spot detection High Beam Assist Reverse Automatic Braking Apple CarPlay & Android Auto pre-collision throttle management EyeSight driver assist technology Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection Proximity Key w/ Push-button Start Lane Departure and Sway Warning w/ Lane Keep Assist 8” Infotainment Touchscreen

