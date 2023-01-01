2019 Subaru Legacy

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$23,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 6 , 7 7 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10548687

10548687 Stock #: K16297

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # K16297

Mileage 96,771 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Blind Spot Monitor Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.