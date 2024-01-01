Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated Front Seats , Single Zone A/C , X-Mode and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.

The top features for this 2019 Subaru Outback include:

Heated Front Seats
Single Zone A/C
X-Mode
Hill Descent Control
12V Outlets
USB Ports
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Keyless Entry System

Stock # 39518

2019 Subaru Outback

33,229 KM

$24,490

+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C

11914238

2019 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
33,229KM
VIN 4S4BSDAC4K3322401

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 39518
  • Mileage 33,229 KM

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Keyless Entry System
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
Pedal shifters
x-mode
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12V Outlets
Power Driver’s Seat
Single Zone A/C

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2019 Subaru Outback