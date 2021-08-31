+ taxes & licensing
2019 SUBARU WRX STI |2.5L H4 | 310 HP |SPORT TECH | AWD | 6 SPEED MANUAL | HEATED FRONT SEATS | CARBON DASH | LEATHER ALCANTARA SEATS | BLUTETOOTH| POWER SEATS | REAR CAMERA | WING SPOILER | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY | LOCAL ONTARIO | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2019 Subaru WRX STI SPORT TECH gets a new air intake and performance exhaust system. This upgrade helps give the WRX 310 Horsepower. The 2019 WRX delivers an addictive driving euphoria and lures you in with a rare dose of unfiltered driving excitement. Despite its track-day looks and competitive soul, the STI has versatility with room to spare. There's an impressive list of features, including Subaru Symmetrical AWD with Driver Controlled Center Differential (DCCD) a 305HP @ 6000, 2.5-liter turbocharged Subaru BOXER engine coupled with a precise and durable 6-Speed , close ratio Manual Transmission and SI-DRIVE for on-the-fly performance adjustment.
The exterior of this STI Sport Tech features the classic Subaru WRX look with plent of STI badging and black exterior paint. The interior features a feature rich Black Red Leather and Alcantara interior and various carbon fiber trims.
This Subaru WRX also includes an upgraded 6.5 Inch Starlink Infotainment system that comes equiped with a range of modern features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 6 speaker audi System.. Of course the WRX brings modern safety equipment such as Blind spot Monitoring with rear cross traffic alert.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
