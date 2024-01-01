Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

72,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,000KM
VIN JF2GTACC8K8263991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

USB
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

