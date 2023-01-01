Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Tesla Model 3

45,997 KM

Details Description Features

$42,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Tesla Model 3

Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Glassroof, Nav

2019 Tesla Model 3

Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Glassroof, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

45,997KM
Used
VIN 5YJ3E1EB9KF415059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 25159
  • Mileage 45,997 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

GLASS ROOF
TOUCHSCREEN
Autopilot
Sentry Mode
Sideview Cameras
Heated Front & Rear Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Tesla Model 3