Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 08/18/2020 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $2031 claim was made.

2019 Tesla Model 3

84,410 KM

Details Description Features

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

84,410KM
Used
VIN 5YJ3E1EA2KF487678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26658
  • Mileage 84,410 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

GLASS ROOF
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Autopilot
Sideview Cameras
Senty Mode

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

