2019 Tesla Model 3

78,285 KM

Details Description Features

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Tesla Model 3

Long Range w/ Autopilot, Sideview Cameras, Nav

2019 Tesla Model 3

Long Range w/ Autopilot, Sideview Cameras, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

78,285KM
Used
VIN 5YJ3E1EB6KF449301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 30592
  • Mileage 78,285 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Navigation
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

GLASS ROOF
Side View Cameras
Autopilot
Sentry Mode

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Tesla Model 3