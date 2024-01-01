Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Glass Roof, Sentry Mode, Navigation and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Tesla Model 3 include:<br> <br>Glass Roof<br>Sentry Mode<br>Navigation<br>Autopilot<br>Side View Cameras<br>Bluetooth<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Rearview Camera<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 41758

2019 Tesla Model 3

65,800 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof

Watch This Vehicle
12041644

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
65,800KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA2KF525524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 41758
  • Mileage 65,800 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Glass Roof, Sentry Mode, Navigation and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Tesla Model 3 include:

Glass Roof
Sentry Mode
Navigation
Autopilot
Side View Cameras
Bluetooth
Heated Front Seats
Rearview Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41758

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

GLASS ROOF
Side View Cameras
Autopilot
Sentry Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2023 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid EX Premium AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid EX Premium AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 62,000 KM $43,990 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2024 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 25,000 KM $32,490 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4MATIC w/Moonroof, Leather, Nav for sale in Bedford, NS
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4MATIC w/Moonroof, Leather, Nav 77,728 KM $19,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Tesla Model 3