2019 Tesla Model 3
LONG RANGE AWD DUAL MOTOR-AUTOPILOT-FSD3
2019 Tesla Model 3
LONG RANGE AWD DUAL MOTOR-AUTOPILOT-FSD3
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 80,757 KM
Vehicle Description
This stunning TESLA MODEL 3 with Pearl White exterior complimented with the luxurious black interior & 19 inch ALLOY wheels which is a perfect mix of modern style and cutting-edge technology.
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! Just in direct from Tesla Canada. Clean title, comes fully certified! BALANCE OF TESLA'S 8YR/192,000KM BATTERY & DRIVE UNIT WARRANTY!
With dual motors and all-wheel drive, the Model 3 Long Range delivers up to 576 km of range on a single charge. It launches from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds, making every drive feel like a thrill ride.
Inside, you will find standard FULL SELF DRIVING 3 COMPUTER & Autopilot capability, giving you a smoother, smarter, and more enjoyable driving experience. The premium connectivity ensures your navigation and entertainment are always seamless, while the minimalist design creates a clean, modern atmosphere that turns every trip into a first-class experience.
This Tesla Model 3 is your chance to embrace the future of driving in style. Contact us today to see it for yourself!
SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.98% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c
$25,977 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only.
Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $27,977 plus HST
GAP INSURANCE AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!
**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST!
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES & WELCOME FRANCHISE DEALER INSPECTIONS BEFORE PURCHASE, GIVING YOU TOTAL PEACE OF MIND!
COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....
