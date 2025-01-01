Menu
2019 Tesla Model 3

{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }

**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**

**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.

WE CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS!

#BEST DEAL IN TOWN! WHY PAY MORE ANYWHERE ELSE?

SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.99% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c

$16,977 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only. 

Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $18,977 plus HST

FINANCING, GAP INSURANCE COVERAGE & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! 

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON 
301 WESTON ROAD 
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1 

4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

VIN 5YJ3E1EA9KF429146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Rear Collision Warning
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Smart Device Integration
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Leatherette Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Charge Port Door
Digital Appearance

Convenience

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear-wheel drive
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
3 Skid Plates
33-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
9.00 Axle Ratio
Motor: AC Permanent Magnet

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
Wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

