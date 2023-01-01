2019 Toyota C-HR

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,450 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10210548

10210548 Stock #: 613RB613

613RB613 VIN: NMTKHMBX0KR073449

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Departure Assist Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Heated Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Adaptive Smart Cruise Control Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.