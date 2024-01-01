Menu
2019 Toyota C-HR

Push Button Start , USB Port , 12V Outlet and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Toyota C-HR include:

Push Button Start
USB Port
12V Outlet
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Aux Input
SOS Call Support
Apple Carplay
Keyless Entry

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41547

2019 Toyota C-HR

48,832 KM

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota C-HR

Base w/ Limited Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera

2019 Toyota C-HR

Base w/ Limited Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,832KM
VIN NMTKHMBX6KR083290

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 48,832 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Push Button Start , USB Port , 12V Outlet and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Toyota C-HR include:

Push Button Start
USB Port
12V Outlet
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Aux Input
SOS Call Support
Apple Carplay
Keyless Entry

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41547

Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay

Bluetooth

Dual Zone A/C

Push Button Start

Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake

Auto Headlights
Power folding side mirrors

Auto Windshield Wipers

Aux input
USB port
Lane Assist
12V outlet
SOS Call Support
Blind Spot Assist

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Toyota C-HR