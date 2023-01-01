2019 Toyota C-HR

$29,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 9 , 3 5 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9638038

9638038 Stock #: A20175A

A20175A VIN: JTNKHMBX8K1061060

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A20175A

Mileage 39,355 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Adaptive Cruise Control Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.