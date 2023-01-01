2019 Toyota C-HR

$28,950 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9816172

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 12154

Mileage 26,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Back-Up Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks air bag Rear child safety locks DUAL AIRBAG Lane Departure Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Map Lights Cargo Cover Digital clock glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Rear cupholder Digital/Analog Display Mechanical Power Steering Front-wheel drive Eco Mode Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Convenience Rain sensor wipers Rear defogger Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Seating Bucket Seat Additional Features Tilt Wheel Hard Top Parking Sensors Cloth Interior Touch Screen Power Folding Mirrors Center Arm Rest MP3 Capability Voice Command Driver Side Airbag CVT Apple Car Play AIRBAG FRONT LEFT COLLISION PREVENTION Full Carpet floor SRS Airbag Dual Shift Mode 5-Passanger Steel Wheel

