NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Monitor, Smart Key System w/Push Button Start and more!

The top features for this 2019 Toyota Camry include:

Apple CarPlay
Blind Spot Monitor
Smart Key System w/Push Button Start
Qi Wireless Charging
Backup Camera
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Auxiliary Input Jack
Heated Front Sport Seats

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 35804

2019 Toyota Camry

103,545 KM

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Camry

Hybrid SE w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera

2019 Toyota Camry

Hybrid SE w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,545KM
VIN 4T1B21HK1KU010347

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 103,545 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Monitor, Smart Key System w/Push Button Start and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Toyota Camry include:

Apple CarPlay
Blind Spot Monitor
Smart Key System w/Push Button Start
Qi Wireless Charging
Backup Camera
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Auxiliary Input Jack
Heated Front Sport Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 35804

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary input jack

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Interior

Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay
HEATED FRONT SPORT SEATS

Additional Features

Leather-wrapped steering wheel & shift knob
Smart key system w/push button start
Star Safety System
Qi Wireless Charging
Toyota Safety Sense
USB Input Ports
Auto-dimming Rear View Mirror with Homelink
Sport Fabric Seat Material with Leatherette Trim
8��� Touch Panel Display
Manual 6-Way Front Passenger Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

