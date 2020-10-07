2019 Toyota Camry

+ taxes & licensing
416-264-1300
3293 Lawrence Ave East, Toronto, ON M1H 1A5
416-264-1300
+ taxes & licensing
Keyless entry, LED Headlights and LED combination taillights. Power windows, power locks and power adjustable, heated side view mirrors. Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel with audio controls. Toyota safety sense. 7 touch screen display with AM/FM Radio, Bluetooth, USB input, Apple Car Play, Android Auto and a backup camera. Automatic climate control. 8 way power adjustable driver seat, 60/40 folding rear seat, cloth and leather combination throughout the vehicle. Heated front seats. 4.2 colour MID. 2.5L, 4-cylinder engine. 203 HP, 184 lb-ft of torque. 7.4L/100 km combined fuel efficiency. previous daily rental.
ALL CREDIT WELCOME!! FINANCING AVAILABLE * BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED, DIVORCE... NO PROBLEM. IN HOUSE FINANCING RATE AS LOW AS 5.99 % ...OAC ** APPLY ONLINE AT: www.autoloanapplication.ca * OVER 200 CARS TO CHOOSE FROM ..PLEASE CHECK US OUT AT www.torontoqualitymotors.com ..... PLEASE CALL 4168382642 OR 416 264 1300. All vehicles we sell are driveble after cerrification please see dealer for details. This vehicle is not drivable and not certiified, certification is avablable for $695
VEHICLE LOCATION: 3293 LAWRENCE AVENUE EAST, SCARBOROUGH, M1H 1A5.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3293 Lawrence Ave East, Toronto, ON M1H 1A5