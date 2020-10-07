Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Camry

53,425 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Quality Motors

416-264-1300

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Camry

2019 Toyota Camry

AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Camry

AUTO

Location

Toronto Quality Motors

3293 Lawrence Ave East, Toronto, ON M1H 1A5

416-264-1300

Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

53,425KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6126033
  • Stock #: 819538
  • VIN: 4T1B11HK6KU819538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 819538
  • Mileage 53,425 KM

Vehicle Description

Keyless entry, LED Headlights and LED combination taillights. Power windows, power locks and power adjustable, heated side view mirrors. Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel with audio controls. Toyota safety sense. 7 touch screen display with AM/FM Radio, Bluetooth, USB input, Apple Car Play, Android Auto and a backup camera. Automatic climate control. 8 way power adjustable driver seat, 60/40 folding rear seat, cloth and leather combination throughout the vehicle. Heated front seats. 4.2 colour MID. 2.5L, 4-cylinder engine. 203 HP, 184 lb-ft of torque. 7.4L/100 km combined fuel efficiency. previous daily rental.


ALL CREDIT WELCOME!! FINANCING AVAILABLE * BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED, DIVORCE... NO PROBLEM. IN HOUSE FINANCING RATE AS LOW AS 5.99 % ...OAC ** APPLY ONLINE AT: www.autoloanapplication.ca * OVER 200 CARS TO CHOOSE FROM ..PLEASE CHECK US OUT AT www.torontoqualitymotors.com ..... PLEASE CALL 4168382642 OR 416 264 1300. All vehicles we sell are driveble after cerrification please see dealer for details. This vehicle is not drivable and not certiified, certification is avablable for $695


VEHICLE LOCATION: 3293 LAWRENCE AVENUE EAST, SCARBOROUGH, M1H 1A5.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Quality Motors

2018 Toyota 4Runner ...
 69,400 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota C-HR Fwd...
 63,564 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2016 Subaru XV Cross...
 66,232 KM
$15,940 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Quality Motors

Toronto Quality Motors

Toronto Quality Motors

3293 Lawrence Ave East, Toronto, ON M1H 1A5

Call Dealer

416-264-XXXX

(click to show)

416-264-1300

Alternate Numbers
416-838-2642 / 416-264-4378
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory