2019 Toyota Camry

53,425 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

647-717-3619

2019 Toyota Camry

2019 Toyota Camry

SE

2019 Toyota Camry

SE

Location

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6

647-717-3619

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

53,425KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6510706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,425 KM

Vehicle Description

Keyless entry, LED Headlights and LED combination taillights. Power windows, power locks and power adjustable, heated side view mirrors. Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel with audio controls. Toyota safety sense. 7 touch screen display with AM/FM Radio, Bluetooth, USB input, Apple Car Play, Android Auto and a backup camera. Automatic climate control. 8 way power adjustable driver seat, 60/40 folding rear seat, cloth and leather combination throughout the vehicle. Heated front seats. 4.2 colour MID. 2.5L, 4-cylinder engine. 203 HP, 184 lb-ft of torque. 7.4L/100 km combined fuel efficiency. previous daily rental.

FINANCING AVAILABLE? 

 

Yes, Absolutely! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit! 

 

 

 

HAVE A TRADE-IN?

 

Trade-in vehicles are always welcome if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.

 

 

 

PEACE OF MIND PURCHASE! 

 

We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase

 

 

 

HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW? 

 

On a daily basis we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. This vehicle is not certified, not e-tested or not drivable. We offer a comprehensive safety standard inspection package to certify and e-test all vehicles for ONLY $495.00.

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist

