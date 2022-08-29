$30,999+ tax & licensing
1-888-750-4112
2019 Toyota Camry
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
$30,999
- Listing ID: 9205231
- Stock #: WE19758A
- VIN: 4T1B11HKXKU849318
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,854 KM
Vehicle Description
Brownstone 2019 Toyota Camry SE Odometer is 28,707 kilometers below market average! Contact us to make an appointment and book your test drive or complete your entire transaction 100% online. Use our online buying platform and contact free delivery process and you will have a 100% no risk full refund guarantee. Shop for your new car in your PJs! With Ken Shaw Express, you can complete your entire buying experience online, much like you would buy anything else online. Of course, we're here to help if you need us. Our Express site allows you to easily search for or configure the car you want and then explore your purchase options; cash, lease or finance. You'll be presented with a fully transparent online deal sheet that includes the price of the car and all associated fees. You will also have the opportunity to purchase warranty and other protection plans. If you would like to proceed with the purchase, you can accept the deal sheet and schedule delivery of your new car. It's that easy! We are currently open online and by phone. On delivery, we will bring the vehicle to you in a safe manner. We will sanitize the vehicle, wear gloves, a mask and use a plastic steering wheel wrap and seat covers. We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.
Vehicle Features
