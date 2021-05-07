$25,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-559-3297
2019 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback S w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, Toyota Safety Sense
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10031589
- Stock #: 19014
- VIN: JTNK4RBE5K3037066
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 30,498 KM
Vehicle Description
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 07/05/2021 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $3115 claim was made.
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Mechanical
Safety
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.