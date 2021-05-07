Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

30,498 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Hatchback S w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, Toyota Safety Sense

Hatchback S w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, Toyota Safety Sense

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

30,498KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10031589
  • Stock #: 19014
  • VIN: JTNK4RBE5K3037066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,498 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 07/05/2021 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $3115 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Interior

Automatic climate control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Additional Features

SMART KEY SYSTEM
Pre-Collision System
Pedestrian Detection
Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
USB & AUX Port
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
8” Touchpanel Display Audio
Lane Tracking Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

