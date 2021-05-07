2019 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990 + taxes & licensing
3 0 , 4 9 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10031589

10031589 Stock #: 19014

19014 VIN: JTNK4RBE5K3037066

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 30,498 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Apple CarPlay Interior Automatic climate control Mechanical Push Button Start Safety Rearview Camera Convenience Dynamic Radar Cruise Control Additional Features SMART KEY SYSTEM Pre-Collision System Pedestrian Detection Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 USB & AUX Port Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection 8” Touchpanel Display Audio Lane Tracking Assist

