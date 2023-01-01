Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

90,500 KM

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

SE Upgrade w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Dynamic Cruise, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

90,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10611114
  • Stock #: 22907
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE1KC214912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #CANR95 as of 01/14/2020. Has an active recall with code #CANR98 as of 03/13/2020.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Automatic Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Seating

60/40 split rear bench seat

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Power Windows/Locks
Toyota Safety Sense
Power Slide/Tilt Moonroof
Pre Collision System w/ Pedestrian Detection
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
6.1” Touch Panel Display Audio
USB Input Port & Auxiliary Input Jack
Heated & Power-Adjustable Mirrors

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

