Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Toyota Corolla

37,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota Corolla

SE Upgrade w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Dynamic Cruise, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Corolla

SE Upgrade w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Dynamic Cruise, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
37,000KM
Used
VIN 2T1BURHE7KC212906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Seating

60/40 rear split seat

Mechanical

Hill assist control

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Star Safety System
Automatic A/C
Toyota Safety Sense
6.1" Touch Panel Display
4.2" TFT Information Display

2019 Toyota Corolla