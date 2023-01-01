Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Toyota Corolla

75,809 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

Hatchback SE Upgrade w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Radar Cruise, Wireless Charging

Watch This Vehicle

Hatchback SE Upgrade w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Radar Cruise, Wireless Charging

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
75,809KM
Used
VIN JTNK4RBE5K3004603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,809 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Interior

Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Additional Features

SMART KEY SYSTEM
Pre-Collision System
Pedestrian Detection
Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
USB & AUX Port
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
8” Touchpanel Display Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

