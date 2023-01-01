Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Toyota Corolla

16,159 KM

$27,590

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback XSE w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Dynamic Cruise, A/C

2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback XSE w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Dynamic Cruise, A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,590

+ taxes & licensing

16,159KM
Used
VIN JTNK4RBE1K3056469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,159 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
SMART KEY SYSTEM
BLIND SPOT MONITOR SYSTEM
Qi Wireless Charging
Lane Departure Alert
Steering Assist
8" Touch Panel Display

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$27,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Toyota Corolla